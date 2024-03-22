Parliamentary Network of Non-Aligned Movement and Inter-Parliamentary Union ink MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Inter-Parliamentary Union on the margins of the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva today, Trend reports with reference to Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed on behalf of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairwoman of the Parliamentary Network Sahiba Gafarova, and on behalf of the Inter-Parliamentary Union by IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

It was said following the signing ceremony that the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, plays an important role in expanding parliamentary diplomacy and deepening co-operation between the legislative bodies of the Non-Aligned Movement Member States. The co-operation between the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network and the Inter-Parliamentary Union will serve to diversify activities in this direction.

They also voiced satisfaction with the excellent progress of the relations between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The signed memorandum will enhance ties between the two entities and promote co-operation through parliamentary diplomacy on issues of common concern.