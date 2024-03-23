Azerbaijani parliament's chairperson expresses condolences to Russian officials regarding terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Chairperson of Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has sent letters of condolences to the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, and the Chairman of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Parliament, the chairwoman expressed her deep sorrow over the deaths of civilians as a result of the tragic events that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert hall.

She strongly condemned the terrorist act, and on behalf of herself and members of the Azerbaijan Parliament, she expressed condolences to the Russian people, members of the Federation Council and Russian Parliament, relatives of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 133 people with more than 100 injured.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel