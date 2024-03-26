Western Azerbaijan Community urges EU special envoy to reconsider policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the anti-Azerbaijani stance and media freedom-violating approach once again demonstrated by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, rather than demanding Armenia withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani villages, the European Union representative encouraged Armenia to maintain its occupation policy, referring to these lands as "disputed."

"Moreover, Toivo Klaar tried to censor Azerbaijani media to conceal Armenia's occupation policy. What is the basis for Toivo Klaar's concern over Azerbaijani media coverage of Armenia's slaughter of Azerbaijani people in Baganis Ayrim village in the Gazakh area, as well as Armenia's control of many Azerbaijani regions, including this village? It appears that the problem for Klaar is not the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against Azerbaijanis, but the fact that these facts are highlighted in the media," the statement mentions.

The report emphasizes that the Western Azerbaijan Community urges that the European Union abandon its erroneous and hazardous approach, not impede regional peace efforts, and take a fair stance on the return of Azerbaijanis exiled in Armenia to their homeland.

