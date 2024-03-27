Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 27 March 2024 13:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Deputy PM condoles in Russian embassy

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Mustafayev, visited the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan and left a note in the condolence book, Trend reports via the embassy's press service.

During a meeting with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov in Baku, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev extended condolences to the victims' relatives and close friends, as well as wishes for the injured's prompt recovery.

On March 22, unidentified people began firing at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. The incident took place prior to the Picnic band's scheduled show. 139 people were killed during the terrorist attack.

