Italy's news portal publishes article XI Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Italy's Eurasiaticanews news portal has published an article aboutthe XI Global Baku Forum held in the capital of Azerbaijan with the participation of former and current leaders, ministers and Nobel laureates, Trend reports.

The article reads:

This year’s forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, discussed the solution to the current problems facing our modern world.

Since its establishment with the support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Global Baku Forum has been based on the legacy of effective discussions and constructive dialogue. With a track record of attracting high-level guests from around the world, including Heads of State and Government, ministers, former and current Presidents, and senior officials of International Organizations, the forum serves as a bridge for collaboration and innovation to address current global challenges.

2 current Presidents, 2 Prime Ministers, heads of 7 UN specialized Organizations, 25 former presidents, 7 Presidents of the UN General Assembly, 15 Prime Ministers and 26 deputy Foreign Ministers from 67 countries actively participated at the XI Global Baku Forum.

This year’s forum focused on a wide range of issues, including geopolitics, sustainable development, COP29, technology and cultural diplomacy, under the theme of “Rebuilding a Fractured World”.

As in previous years, the 11th Global Baku Forum host eminent persons from various fields and perspectives to further enrich the international dialogue and strengthen intercultural understanding. The purpose of the Forum is to contribute to the collective effort to “Restore a Fractured World” by stimulating purposeful action with the collective experience and insights of guests.