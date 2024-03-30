Azerbaijan debates bilateral relations with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Within the framework of his working visit to Moscow, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged perspectives on the current status of mutually beneficial collaboration, as well as future directions.



The sides also discussed problems of joint activity on regional and international venues.



Mammadov also met with representatives from the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of international law and ties with Latin America.

