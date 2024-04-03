Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan pays working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A delegation headed by Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhandos Umiraliyev has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit at the invitation of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, the Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The delegation will participate in a five-sided meeting of representatives of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states, which will be held in Baku.

During the bilateral meeting, Kamran Aliyev emphasized the crucial role of mutual trust and dialogue between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in fostering ties across various domains and creating new avenues for cooperation. It was highlighted that the inauguration of the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in the liberated Fuzuli district underscores the deep bond between the two nations.

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan also acknowledged the strong cooperation between the prosecutor's offices and law enforcement agencies of both countries across all sectors. He expressed confidence that legal contacts would be effectively maintained in the future.

Speaking of the forthcoming holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan, one of the most prestigious international events in the world, he emphasized that it once again testifies to the great trust and respect of the world countries towards Azerbaijan. The growing authority of the country on a global scale was noted.

Kamran Aliyev also said the 29th annual conference and general meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) will be held in Azerbaijan from September 29 to October 2 this year, and an invitation has been sent to his Kazakh colleague Berik Asylov.

Zhandos Umiraliyev expressed appreciation for the warm reception and highlighted the strong relations between the two countries as well as the mutual support between their peoples.

The Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan emphasized the significance of the five-sided meeting of representatives from the Prosecutor Generals of the Caspian littoral states. He expressed confidence that fruitful mutual activities would continue successfully in the future.

