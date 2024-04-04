Azerbaijani PM meets with President of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on an official visit to the country, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting underscored Azerbaijan's prioritization of fostering relations with African nations.

It was highlighted that Azerbaijan collaborates with Congo within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and various other international institutions.

Additionally, it was highlighted that Azerbaijan has endeavored to provide timely and comprehensive responses to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to institutionalize the NAM and address various other areas during its tenure as chair of the NAM.

The meeting also covered potential areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo in trade, economics, agriculture, education, the oil industry, environmental initiatives, and other sectors. Discussions also revolved around the implementation of bilateral agreements signed during the visit.

