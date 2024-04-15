Armenia failed to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Armenia has failed to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the public hearings in the case Armenia v. Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Armenia tries to escape its obligation to attempt settlement of its dispute with Azerbaijan by way of negotiation before invoking the court's jurisdiction," he said.

He added that Armenia subjected Azerbaijani populations and culture to ethnic cleansing in previously occupied lands.

"Azerbaijani territories were illegally invaded from 1991 to 1994 and remained under occupation for 30 years. This racist and nationalist ideology suggests merging within the state of mono-ethnic Armenia," Mammadov said.