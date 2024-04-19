Azerbaijan amends its rules on interviews with candidates for migration bodies - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the rules of competition and interviewing candidates for admission to the service of migration bodies" approved by Decree No. 305 of July 15, 2010, Trend reports.

According to the decree, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it is decided:

1. To make the following changes to the "Regulations on the rules of competition and interviewing of candidates for admission to service in migration bodies" approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 305 dated July 15, 2010 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2010, No. 7, Article 624 (Volume I)):

1.1. After the word "persons," to add the words "taking into account Part 8 of this Regulation" to Part 6;

1.2. To add paragraph 8.4-1 as follows:

"8.4-1. persons applying for recruitment to the position of a doctor (if they have the right to engage in medical activities and at least three years of work experience in the declared position)".

2. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this decree.

