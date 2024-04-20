Peace process with Armenia turns to real phase with return of 4 villages to Azerbaijan - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024, on the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the commissions agreed that at the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties had preliminary agreed on the passage of certain sections of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to harmonize them with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

Commenting on this, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova stated that the four occupied villages of the Gazakh district were returned without a single shot or bloodshed.

"This is another present from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani people. Naturally, it shows that the first step of the delimitation process has been taken, and it started exactly in the Gazakh direction. Azerbaijan insisted on the beginning of the delimitation process in this direction. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of the return of our border villages in 2020. Intensive work was constantly carried out in this direction, and today we have witnessed the logical completion of this process.

The head of state, back in 2020, after the victory in the II Karabakh War, ensured the return of three districts to Azerbaijan without firing a single shot. This demonstrates that President Ilham Aliyev prefers a peaceful solution to the issue. The final restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty in Karabakh in September 2023, the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijani territories, and now the return of four villages without bloodshed are another victory in the series of victories we will celebrate," the MP said.

She noted that the unfounded statements by France and several other Western countries that Azerbaijan was allegedly planning an attack on Armenia, that there were military targets on the territory of Armenia, etc., had gone away.

"It is now clear to everyone that this was another dirty game and a fake propaganda campaign against our country. Nowadays, reaching such an agreement also testifies to the fact that, as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's resolute policy, Azerbaijan has prevented the EU and the US, as well as several Western states, from attempting to interfere in this process.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were able to find a common language. This demonstrates that they can continue to solve these issues independently. Therefore, the withdrawal of the EU and the US, as well as several Western states, from these processes can contribute to faster peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus," she added.

MP Elshan Musayev told Trend that April 19 is also written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan.

"4 villages of Gazakh district, which are not enclaves, were returned to Azerbaijan. Moreover, without a single shot being fired, This shows that the peace process with Armenia has entered a real phase, serious steps have been taken towards delimitation, and a new, fertile ground has appeared for the normalization of relations between the two countries, ensuring stability in the region.

Naturally, all these events are the result of the wise policy of President Ilham Aliyev. Thanks to him, today we have witnessed and continue to witness large-scale victories in Azerbaijan," the MP stated.

He noted that the processes will undoubtedly continue in the future in the direction of ensuring the interests of the Azerbaijani state.

Meanwhile, the ongoing developments also show that where there is no interference from external forces, mainly Western, subversive states such as France, things go more smoothly and faster. Because they complicate peace by spreading false propaganda, muddying the waters, and adding fuel to the fire.

The return of four non-annexed villages of the Gazakh region proved that Azerbaijan and Armenia can solve many issues and take common steps towards peace without interference and mediation between them," the MP added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel