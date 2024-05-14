Direct bilateral talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia represent most favorable approach - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Direct bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia represent the most favorable approach, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

“We believe that direct bilateral negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are the format that gives the most positive results. As evidence of this, we can point to the achievement of a number of confidence-building measures over the past six months.

Among the latest events, one can note the launch in April of the process of delimiting the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the liberation through political and diplomatic means of four Azerbaijani villages that had been under occupation for many years,” he added.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

