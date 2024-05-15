Azerbaijan's Karabakh no longer needs peacekeeping mission - official (UPDATE)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 15. The need for a peacekeeping mission in Azerbaijan's Karabakh disappeared after local anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in September last year, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's spokesman, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at an event on the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, held in Khojaly city on May 15.

The official pointed out that, based on an agreement reached between the top leadership of Azerbaijan and Russia, a decision was made to terminate the peacekeeping mission ahead of schedule.

"The large-scale counterterrorism operation, initiated on September 27, 2020, in response to the latest provocations by the Armenian armed forces, was successfully completed within 44 days under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

A contingent of Russian peacekeeping forces was temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan after the 2020 second Karabakh war, in accordance with the relevant clause of the trilateral statement signed by the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Armenian prime minister.

This activity lasted all the way into September 2023. As of September 2023, after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces successfully implemented localized anti-terror measures, the existence of the mission became unnecessary.

Based on the agreement reached by the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Russia, a decision was made on the early completion of the peacekeeping contingent’s mission and its withdrawal from the territory of Azerbaijan. Immediately after the decision was made, in accordance with the relevant instructions of the minister of defense [of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, Colonel General], the necessary technical and logistical support was provided for the withdrawal of weapons and equipment, personnel and materiel of the contingent from the territory of Azerbaijan,” Eyvazov added.

To note, the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, scheduled termination of Russian peacekeeping contingent's deployment in Azerbaijan in 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel