Azerbaijan prolongs arrest term for Armenian separatist (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The arrest period has been extended for Ruben Vardanyan, who held the “position” of the so-called “state minister” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court of Baku issued a decision on a criminal case initiated by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the decision, Vardanyan’s detention period was extended for another five months.

To note, significant suspicions have been revealed that Vardanyan, who is currently a citizen of Armenia, has committed criminal acts under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the organization and activities of armed formations or groups not stipulated by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

