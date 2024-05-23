Hope to come to single peace agreement text with Azerbaijan - Armenian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. We aspire to facilitate the development of a unified peace agreement text with Azerbaijan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told local media, Trend reports.

He noted that there are certain disagreements between Yerevan and Baku over the text of the peace agreement.

“We hope that we will be able to reach a single text, work in this direction is ongoing. At the meetings, we try to bring positions closer,” Kostanyan said.

To note, negotiations between Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan were held in the Kazakh city of Almaty on May 10–11, 2024.

The ministers welcomed the progress made in the delimitation of the borders and the agreements reached in this regard. Ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft “Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.” The sides agreed to continue negotiations on the remaining open issues on which there are still differences.

