President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Italy Sergio Mattarella

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of the country’s Republic Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of your country's national holiday – Republic Day, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to your friendly people, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan-Italy strategic partnership is gratifying. Our relations in political, trade-economic, energy, defense, humanitarian, and other areas are accompanied by multifaceted cooperation. Our successful cooperation in the energy sector, which is one of the priority directions of our cooperation, plays a significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

I wish to underscore the high level of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, encompassing diverse fields and steadily enriched with new content. Italian companies, as vital economic partners, actively contribute to Azerbaijan's economic landscape. The effective operations of Italian firms in the restoration and reconstruction of liberated territories are commendable. All these indicate the high level of our cooperation and our determination to further diversify our existing cooperation. We always support and keep this cooperation in the center of our attention.

I also want to highlight the close humanitarian ties that bind our nations, particularly our fruitful collaboration in the fields of science and education. The successful collaboration between ADA University, one of the leading Azerbaijani higher education institutions, and Italy's leading universities serves as a clear testament to this.

Undoubtedly, by leveraging existing potential and new opportunities, we can broaden our multifaceted relations and significantly enhance our cooperation in the non-oil sector. Azerbaijan's presidency of COP29 this year and Italy's presidency of the G7 create new avenues for our cooperation.

I am confident that by further fortifying Azerbaijan-Italy friendship in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue our joint efforts to deepen cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

On this momentous occasion, I extend to you my wishes for good health, success in your endeavors, and enduring prosperity and peace for the friendly people of Italy," the letter reads.