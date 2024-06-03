Azerbaijan expands competencies of Ministry of Health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan has expanded the competencies of the Ministry of Health, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev issued an order amending several orders and decrees regarding Law No. 979-VIQD of July 14, 2023, "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Medicines'," and the implementation of Law No. 1142-VIQD of April 23, 2024, pertaining to amendments to Law No. 979-VIQD of July 14, 2023, "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Medicines'."

The amendments expanding the scope of responsibilities for the Ministry of Health include:

- conducting the state registration of medicines, medicinal substances, and medical devices as per the "On Medicines" law, and maintaining the state register of medicines.

- compiling a list of domestically produced medicines in Azerbaijan, publishing it on the official website for public awareness, and ensuring quarterly updates.

- if substantiated evidence reveals inadequate quality, efficacy, or safety of medicines, the Ministry may reject their inclusion in the state register, prohibit their use in Azerbaijan as per Article 6.5 of the "On Medicines" law, and inform the public accordingly.

- establishing the classification of medicinal products based on their risk level.