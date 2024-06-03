Azerbaijani FM meets US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has received US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including post-conflict regional peace efforts and bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan.

Bayramov informed Bono that increased contacts between officials from both countries positively impact the development of relations, underscoring the importance of reciprocal visits in this regard.

The US side was briefed on the post-conflict regional circumstances, ongoing Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations, and peace agenda developments.

Bayramov highlighted that the recent agreement achieved by the delimitation commissions, including the return of four Azerbaijani villages occupied by Armenia, underscores the value of bilateral negotiations in fostering regional peace and trust.

The constructive discussions held on May 10–11, 2024, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, were also emphasized as evidence of the effectiveness of the bilateral peace process.

Senior Advisor Bono expressed optimism about the future of peacekeeping efforts in light of recent developments in the region. He reiterated the US' commitment to supporting and contributing to the negotiation process.

The meeting also covered other matters of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel