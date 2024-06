BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Our promises and words hold the same value as our signature, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

Will be updated