Azerbaijani, UAE FMs exchange views on COP29-framed collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have exchanged views on issues of collaboration with the COP28 chair UAE as part of the preparation process in connection with Azerbaijan's chairmanship at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the phone conversation, the ministers also discussed the work being carried out between the two countries within the framework of a strategic partnership, prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

The significance of the recent assistance provided by the UAE to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the amount of $5 million to combat the mine problem, which is one of the main threats to the return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands and in post-conflict reconstruction work in the South Caucasus region, was also emphasized, and gratitude was expressed to the UAE.

It was stressed that the assistance provided is an indicator of solidarity.

Moreover, it was noted that the laying of the foundations for the Neftchala and Bilasuvar power plants and the Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant on June 4 within the framework of Baku Energy Week, as well as the shareholder agreement signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Masdar from the UAE on three renewable energy projects, will have a positive impact on the expansion of investment cooperation between the two countries.

Bayramov and his counterpart also exchanged views on the current state and prospects for cooperation between the two countries towards the transition to green energy.

The discussions also covered areas of cooperation on other international platforms.

The ministers exchanged congratulations on the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday and expressed their most sincere wishes.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

