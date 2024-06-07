Assistant to Azerbaijani President Anar Alakbarov meets with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, who is on a visit to Ankara, met with First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, Trend reports.

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan shared a post regarding the meeting on her official account on X.

The sides exchanged views on the preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is scheduled to be held in Baku, as well as cooperation regarding the event.

Turkish First Lady once again expressed her joy that Azerbaijan will host the important climate-related event, which will bring together all the world’s leaders.

"As Türkiye, we always stand by our brotherly Azerbaijan," Emine Erdogan said.