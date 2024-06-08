Azerbaijan's election to ECOSOC displays its growing global influence - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The election of Azerbaijan to the esteemed UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) demonstrates the nation's influence abroad, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry made the remark commenting on the country's election as a member of the ECOSOC for 2025-2027, held at the UN General Assembly, by receiving 148 votes.

According to the ministry, election to ECOSOC members is the most competitive after election to the UN Security Council.

The ministry reminded that Azerbaijan has so far been a member of ECOSOC twice - in 2003-2005 and 2017-2019.

Besides, the ministry pointed out that ECOSOC, consisting of 54 members is one of the key UN bodies coordinating the interaction of the UN's 14 specialized agencies, their functional commissions and five regional commissions in the economic and social fields.

Moreover, according to the ministry, Azerbaijan's election to ECOSOC indicates high appreciation of the country's socio-economic achievements over the past 10 years by the international community.

“We thank every country that supported Azerbaijan in this election.

Azerbaijan, during its membership in the council, will, as always, make its contribution to international peace and development in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” added the ministry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel