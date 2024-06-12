Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan makes amendments to management of State Oil Fund - decree

Politics Materials 12 June 2024 14:50 (UTC +04:00)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The executive director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan will have two deputies, Trend reports.

According to the information, this is reflected in the amendment made to the "Regulations on the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Currently, the executive director has a deputy appointed and dismissed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

