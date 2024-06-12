BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The process of withdrawing Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, where they were temporarily stationed after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, is complete, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The personnel, weapons, and equipment of the peacekeeping contingent have completely left the territory of Azerbaijan.

To note, in April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, announced that the highest authorities of both countries agreed on the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan, as per the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. He said that the process was already underway, with the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia coordinating the necessary steps.

April 19 marked a significant milestone in the resolution of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Through bilateral discussions, Armenia agreed to return previously occupied villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan. This resolution, initiated by Azerbaijan in 2020 to commence the delimitation process from the Gazakh district, stands as a testament to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's strategic foresight.

