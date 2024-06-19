Azerbaijani ministry's high-ranking official begins his visit to Serbia (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has started his official visit to Serbia at the invitation of his Serbian counterpart Milan Mojsilović, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the monument of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade was visited, a wreath was laid, and his memory was honored.

Then the statue of Serbian poet and writer Milorad Pavić was visited, flowers were laid, and honor was shown.

The General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces hosted the official welcome ceremony for Valiyev.

After the ceremonial passage in front of the honor guard, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

Valiyev had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, during which they discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation and exchanged a wide range of opinions on a number of issues of common interest.

Then the Azerbaijani official met with the Minister of Defense of Serbia Bratislav Gašić.

The meeting with the Serbian minister discussed cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan Kamil Khasiyev also took part in the meetings.

The visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to Serbia continues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel