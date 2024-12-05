Conference highlights efforts to secure justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia - Polish political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The conference underlines a collective effort to advance justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia, said Jakub Koreiba, a Polish political analyst and PhD in political science, Trend reports.

While summarizing the results of the Second International Conference on "Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia," Koreiba emphasized that the core message of the conference was that the forced displacement of people should never be accepted as a legitimate political tool.

He stressed that the conference participants strongly condemned forced displacement as one of the most severe human rights violations and noted that the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia remains an unresolved injustice. Participants also expressed deep concern over Armenia's failure to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis. Furthermore, they raised alarm about the systematic destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Armenia, including mosques, cemeteries, and historical monuments, which is viewed as an attempt to erase Azerbaijani identity. In conclusion, they highlighted the importance of advancing justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia and fostering peace and security in the region.

"This brief summary reflects the key points raised at the conference and emphasizes the collective effort to promote justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and to contribute to peace and security in the region," he said.

It is worth noting that Baku hosted the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on the topic "Right of Return – Ensuring Justice for Azerbaijanis Forcibly Expelled from Armenia."

Baku hosts the Second International Conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia."

The conference is attended by more than 100 delegates from 51 countries.

The event covers the following topics: the history of the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, every year on December 5, the anniversary of the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, which took place in 1987-1991, is marked. A similar international conference was held last year. More than 100 delegates from 44 countries participated in the international conference dedicated to “Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and just solution.”