Direct talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia stands as only path to advancing normalization process - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Direct bilateral talks with Armenia clearly demonstrate that they are the best and only viable path to advance the normalization process, which Azerbaijan has consistently advocated for, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his address at the 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports.

"Despite the progress made, unresolved issues still remain on the path to normalization. Its completion depends on Armenia fulfilling its commitment to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and eliminating territorial claims that are still enshrined in its constitution and other legislative acts," the minister added.