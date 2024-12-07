Shusha Declaration stands roadmap for future of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The Shusha Declaration is not only a bond of alliance but also a clear perspective, a roadmap for the future of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Fuat Oktay told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the declaration, signed after the Second Karabakh War, became the most concrete indicator of the will of Türkiye and Azerbaijan to build a shared future.

To note, the Shusha Declaration is a declaration on allied relations signed between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 15, 2021.

