Restoration of peace and stability in Syria remains extremely important - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria, the restoration of peace and stability in the country and the cessation of the civil conflict are of utmost importance, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the situation in Syria, Trend reports.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan once again expresses its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and hopes for the resolution of issues in accordance with the will of the Syrian people, as well as through political dialog within the country,” the statement reads.

