France disguises itself to defend international law, practicing colonialism - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. France asserts that it supports international law but pursues a colonial policy, executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov said at a briefing held by the BIG in response to baseless accusations reflected in the report published in December 2024 by France's General Department of National Security and Defense - VIGINUM, Trend reports.

He pointed out that France is pulling the wool over everyone's eyes by asserting that BIG is at odds with the French populace.

“This is not true. If Macron asserts that he supports international law, then why are people's fundamental rights not guaranteed in the colonially controlled territories?" Abbasov added.

He also dismissed claims in the report that BIG was working against France’s territorial integrity by promoting ideas of independence.

"We strongly reject this statement. The activities of the Baku Initiative Group are not directed against the territorial integrity of any state. Guided by the principles of international law, our group opposes colonialism and demands the fundamental rights of peoples living under the oppression of colonial policies. The core demand of our organization aligns with UN Resolution 1514, adopted in 1960. Self-determination is the right of peoples living under colonial rule, and we respect their struggle for freedom, unlike the French government," he added.

Abbasov further argued that France is attempting to link the activities of the Baku Initiative Group to its support for Armenia.

"Yesterday, President Macron expressed similar views, stating that France supports international law. How can France support international law while continuing colonial policies?

We do not seek to link the activities of our group with Franco-Azerbaijani bilateral relations. Our group’s mission is clear and publicly known. The French government is falsely accusing us of opposing the French people, trying to deceive the global community. Our fight is against colonialism, and it has nothing to do with the French people.

If President Macron truly supports international law, as he claims, he must respect the rights of the peoples living under occupation in 13 territories and recognize their right to freedom. The recent natural disaster in Mayotte, which left 70 percent of homes destroyed, starkly highlights how the French government has enforced discriminatory policies against local residents, failing to provide even the most basic infrastructure that meets minimal standards," the official added.

