Azerbaijan tallies candidates registered to run in upcoming municipal election (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The candidacies of 16,128 people have been registered for participation in the municipal election in Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told reporters within the ballot printing process for the municipal election, Trend reports.

He noted that among the candidates, there are both self-nominated individuals and representatives from 23 political parties.

"On election day, voters will have many opportunities to cast their votes. In settlements with populations of up to 10,000 people, people know each other well, which has a positive impact on the election. This helps voters choose the candidate they truly want and reduces dissatisfaction," Panahov added.

The municipal election will be held on January 29.

