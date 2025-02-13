President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Paraguay (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Ceferino Valdez Peralta, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Paraguay, Trend reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev engaged in a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Ceferino Valdez Peralta conveyed the greetings of Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his own regards to the President of Paraguay.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the importance of developing interparliamentary, cultural, and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Paraguay. It was announced that a friendship group with Azerbaijan in the Paraguayan Parliament would soon visit Azerbaijan. The discussions also covered the prospects for cooperation in agriculture and livestock, with Paraguay viewing Azerbaijan as a logistics hub to increase its exports to regional countries.

The conversation also highlighted ongoing contacts between SOCAR and Paraguay's oil company, underscoring the establishment of connections between the business communities of both countries.