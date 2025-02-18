NATO’s Mobile Training Team conducts course in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Within the framework of the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and NATO for 2025, the “Legal aspects of military operations” course is conducted in Baku by the Mobile Training Team of the NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the event's opening, the Chief of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Defense, Justice Major General Elchin Aliyev highlighted the significance of such events in expanding Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation, and emphasized that all norms and principles of international law were observed during the operations conducted by Azerbaijan Army in recent years under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Justice Major General E.Aliyev emphasized that, following the instruction of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, one of the priorities is to convey the provisions of international humanitarian law (armed conflict law) to the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and ensure the adherence to these provisions.

It should be noted that the main objective of the course conducted by instructors of the NATO Mobile Training Team is to study the principles of the armed conflict law, legal framework governing the use of force, legal aspects of peace support operations, law of targeting during operations, civilian protection, safeguarding cultural heritage, responsibility of command staff, the status and privileges of forces in NATO missions, as well as the instilling of experience in international treaties during peacekeeping operations.

The course, organized at War Games Center of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, will teach various topics related to the instilling of theoretical knowledge on the norms of international humanitarian law and the armed conflict law in NATO, including the opportunities for their application during service activities.

In the end, briefings on completed tasks and objectives will be presented, and certificates will be issued to course participants.