Politics Materials 26 May 2025 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Some institutions encourage anti-Muslim sentiment by reinforcing bias and double standards - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. It is deplorable that some countries not only fail to combat a universal scourge and threat like Islamophobia, but even encourage it. Supporters of radical movements and far-right parties seek to win the hearts and minds of the people by portraying Islam and Muslims as a threat to Western values and identity, thereby expanding their base and securing more seats in various parliaments, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the International Conference themed "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas", Trend reports.

"Meanwhile, bodies like the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, driven by bias and double standards, contribute to the spread of anti-Muslim sentiment.

Another factor contributing to the spread of Islamophobia is the activity of certain media organizations, which play a destructive role in shaping public opinion and fostering a negative image of Muslims. Such media outlets deliberately equate Islam with extremism, terrorism, and similar concepts, promoting a biased perception of our religion, portraying it as a source of threat, and unjustly labeling it as a religion of terror. They foment mistrust and fear in society by linking the country’s sociopolitical and socioeconomic problems to Islam and Muslims," said President Ilham Aliyev.

