Digital space fuels worldwide Islamophobia - KAICIID representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Digital space has
become a powerful tool for spreading Islamophobic rhetoric, said
António de Almeida Ribeiro, acting Secretary General of the
International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue
(KAICIID), at an international conference titled "Islamophobia in
Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.
“Islamophobia is not a new phenomenon, but it is intensifying
today. This has become a systemic problem, supported by numerous
data and evidence from around the world,” he noted.
Online bigotry and discrimination have grown in recent years,
and Ribeiro highlighted this as a major factor fueling religious
intolerance. Communities are especially at risk because
institutional responses are slow and the internet has become a
potent medium for the dissemination of extremist discourse.
“At KAICIID, our mission is to use interreligious and
intercultural dialogue as a transformative force capable of
countering hate speech, religious discrimination, and incitement to
violence,” the official stressed.