Digital space fuels worldwide Islamophobia - KAICIID representative

Politics Materials 26 May 2025 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Digital space has become a powerful tool for spreading Islamophobic rhetoric, said António de Almeida Ribeiro, acting Secretary General of the International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), at an international conference titled "Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas" in Baku, Trend reports.

“Islamophobia is not a new phenomenon, but it is intensifying today. This has become a systemic problem, supported by numerous data and evidence from around the world,” he noted.

Online bigotry and discrimination have grown in recent years, and Ribeiro highlighted this as a major factor fueling religious intolerance. Communities are especially at risk because institutional responses are slow and the internet has become a potent medium for the dissemination of extremist discourse.

“At KAICIID, our mission is to use interreligious and intercultural dialogue as a transformative force capable of countering hate speech, religious discrimination, and incitement to violence,” the official stressed.

