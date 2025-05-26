Digital space fuels worldwide Islamophobia - KAICIID representative

“Islamophobia is not a new phenomenon, but it is intensifying today. This has become a systemic problem, supported by numerous data and evidence from around the world,” he noted.

Online bigotry and discrimination have grown in recent years, and Ribeiro highlighted this as a major factor fueling religious intolerance. Communities are especially at risk because institutional responses are slow and the internet has become a potent medium for the dissemination of extremist discourse.

“At KAICIID, our mission is to use interreligious and intercultural dialogue as a transformative force capable of countering hate speech, religious discrimination, and incitement to violence,” the official stressed.