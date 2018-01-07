Passengers of delayed New York-Baku flight arrive at Heydar Aliyev Int’l Airport

7 January 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

An aircraft flying from New York to Baku has landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 13:00 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) told Trend Jan. 7.

The J2-102 New York-Baku flight has been recently delayed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

Reportedly, the aircraft flew to Baku at 02:31 (GMT+4).

The flight was delayed due to bad weather conditions in New York, as well as a delay in the work of ground handling services at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

