UNEC-100: Leading university in social services

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has aimed to become leading higher educational establishment in social services by 2030.

Strategic goals and targets are determined in the UNEC-100 Development Strategy in this direction.

Conducting a national social responsibility project each year, providing at least five educational services throughout the lifelong learning program, continually improving the knowledge and experience of community-based transfer mechanisms at UNEC and organization of students and their social conditions, and also continuously improvement the mechanism of contact with graduates have been confirmed as strategic aims in this direction.

According to the Strategy, national social responsibility projects will focus on increasing of value given by the society to scientific approach and scientific development, development of environmental consciousness, and conducting researches on the study of pressing strategic problems.

Continuous improvement of transferring mechanisms of knowledge and experiences assembled at UNEC into the society, scientific researches, sharing of event and projects outcomes with the society are reflected in the strategy. The development strategy envisages the formation of open educational resources, organization of lectures and seminars, dissemination of them over the Internet, and improvement of UNEC experts' media contact mechanisms.

Until 2030 UNEC aims to provide at least five educational services for the lifelong learning program. In this regard, it is envisaged to organize educational programs on various social problems, including short-term certification programs for the business world and education programs for elderly people.

The development strategy also includes continually improving students' organizational mechanisms and social conditions. Particular attention will be paid to increasing the number of student organizations specialized in this area, the formation of student senate and student audits, and the application of student-university-parent's trilateral communication model. At the same time, supporting students' career building, organizing events that promote the spread of multicultural values among students, sustainability by increasing the number and diversity of social projects are identified as activities in the strategy.

UNEC has chosen improving the mechanism of contact with graduates as a priority, too. According to the strategy, establishment of the Alumni Association and Alumni Houses, establishment of a systematic contact mechanism with honorary alumni, invitation of them to significant events and formation of electronic databases are intended.

