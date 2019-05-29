BBC's David Ornstein talks upcoming fantastic match between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku

29 May 2019 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A fantastic match will be held between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku, BBC sports reporter David Ornstein said in a video report published on BBC, Trend reports.

“Welcome to sunny Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, the city where the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played,” he said. “You might be thinking why these two clubs from London are traveling all the way to a country that’s almost in Asia. 5500 miles of round trip to play football.”

“With the decision taken two years ago, the organizers wanted to bring matches like these, that big games to countries and the people that don’t normally get to see them,” Ornstein added. “It should be a fantastic match and it looks like a brilliant place.”

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15
Azerbaijani producer eyes to export mineral water to CIS countries
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijani-Turkish fertilizer production plant studies new export direction
Economy 17:59
Conditions to be created for using Russian Mir payment cards in Azerbaijan
Economy 17:57
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP meets with chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory (PHOTO)
Politics 19:28
15,000 jobs to be created in Iran's Pars Special Economic Energy Zone
Economy 19:17
Iran's Kalleh dairy plant bursts into flames in Iraq
Iran 19:16
Azerbaijan's Ganja Instrumentation Plant plans to increase output, exports
Finance 18:46
Kazakhstan, Poland to expand bilateral trade (Exclusive)
Economy 18:37
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Foreign Trade hold meeting (PHOTO)
Business 18:35
Nar network ready for Europe League Final
Business 18:27
Azerbaijani population’s deposit insurance system should be changed
Economy 18:23
Uzbekistan to issue residence permit to citizens of more than 100 countries
Tourism 18:15