Seasonal measures implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan

1 June 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A plan of seasonal measures is being implemented for ensuring food security in Azerbaijan, said Goshgar Tahmazli, Head of Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, currently there are 21 laboratories operating at the Institute of Food Safety under the Food Safety Agency, 6 of which are located in Absheron and 15 are located in other regions.

Tahmazli added that examinations are being conducted in all laboratories.

"The import of products of dubious quality is prohibited. If there are problems with the quality and safety indicators of a product, appropriate measures are taken. A plan of seasonal measures has been signed, which is followed by the regional branches of the Agency. The Food Safety Agency tries to make sure that the heat does not affect food quality, so as to prevent it from becoming a threat to public health," he concluded.

