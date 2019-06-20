State Committee: No basis for radicalism and extremism in Azerbaijan

20 June 2019 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

There is no basis for radicalism and extremism in Azerbaijan and there are no such groups in the country, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for the Work with Religious Organizations Sayavush Heydarov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on June 20.

“The religious situation in the country is stable,” he said. “There are tolerance and multiculturalism in the country. All conditions have been created for all believers to perform religious rites.”

Heydarov added that multiculturalism has failed in many countries.

“Azerbaijan faces great threats in the religious sphere,” Heydarov added. “Some individuals are trying to introduce the alien ideologies in the country. In these conditions national-spiritual values ​​are becoming even more important for every Azerbaijani citizen.”

