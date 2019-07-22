Victorious Azerbaijani gymnast returns home from FIG Championships in Moscow (PHOTO)

22 July 2019 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The ceremony of meeting Azerbaijani female gymnasts who took part in the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Moscow (Russia) was held at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport July 22, Trend reports.

The world championships were held July 19-21.

Representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, fellow gymnasts, representatives of the sports community, as well as relatives and friends of female gymnasts took part in the ceremony of welcoming members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The member of the Azerbaijani Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team representing Azerbaijan in the individual program - Arzu Jalilova - won two medals at the championships. First, she became the bronze medalist for her performance with a rope. Her second final routine was with a ball (silver medal with a score of 19.200).

Upon arrival in Baku, in a conversation with representatives of the domestic media, Jalilova noted that the 1st FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships in Moscow had become a very important competition.

“I am very happy to win two medals for Azerbaijan at such a significant competition,” she said. “Many important competitions are waiting for us in the future, and having set a goal, we will go for it.”

The final performances of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises were evaluated with 19.950 points and they completed the championships at the 7th place.

