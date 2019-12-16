Regular bus trips to open to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village

16 December 2019 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

For the first time, regular bus service will open to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from Armenian occupation, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s State Road Transport Service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Nurida Allahyarova told Trend Dec. 16.

Allahyarova said that from Dec. 17, buses from Ganja, Sumgait and Mingachevir cities will start leaving for Jojug Marjanli village.

“The first bus route is scheduled for Dec. 17,” the spokesperson noted. “The bus will leave from Ganja at 10:30 (GMT +4). The route will pass through Yevlakh, Agjabadi, Beylagan and Horadiz cities.”

Allahyarova added that the buses on the Mingachevir-Jojug Marjanli route will depart at 09:00, and there will be bus stops in Yevlakh, Barda, Agjabadi, Beylagan and Fizuli cities.

From Sumgait, the buses will leave for Jojug Marjanli at 08:30, Allahyarova said. The route will pass through Hajigabul, Sabirabad, Saatli, Imishli, Bahramtepe, Dashburun, Ahmadbayli and Horadiz cities, the spokesperson noted.

The length of the Ganja-Jojug Marjanli route is 268 km, Mingachevir-Jojug Marjanli is 247 km, and Sumgait-Jojug Marjanli is 363 km.

As many as 508 people live in the Jojug Marjanli village.

