Two precinct election commissions dissolved in Azerbaijan

5 January 2020 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Two precinct election commissions have been dissolved in Azerbaijan.

The relevant decision was made at the meeting of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports on Jan.5.

The meeting discussed the operation of the polling station #24 of the 30th Surakhani first constituency electoral commission and polling station #30 of the 31st Surakhani first constituency electoral commission and revealed shortcomings in their activities.

It was decided to dissolve the precinct election commission #24 of the 30th Surakhani first constituency electoral commission and the precinct election commission #30 of the 31st Surakhani first constituency electoral commission.

Voting results at these two polling stations were annulled during the municipal elections in Azerbaijan on December 23.

