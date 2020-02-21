Baku White City attracts creative people as an art platform (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

Trend:

Baku White City, a contemporary art platform for artists, designers and architects, attracts creative people. In recent years works of art by participants of the International Sculpture Symposium "Song of the Stone", Amsterdam artist Josef Klibanski, French street artist Thierry Noir, British sculptor Tony Cragg and others were placed in Baku White City.

Famous French sculptor Arik Levy and owner of Pilevneli Gallery art gallery in Turkey Murat Pilevneli visited Baku. Born in Tel Aviv, Arik Levy is currently pursuing a career in painting and industrial design in France. Today Arik Levy is in the list of the most popular designers in the world. His creations have been included in permanent exhibitions at the MoMA Museum in New York, the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and many other popular galleries and museums.

During the visit, Arik Levy and Murat Pilevneli were introduced to new opportunities for art in the White City. Walking in Baku White City Mr. Levy and Mr. Pilevneli were introduced to numerous art exhibits placed here.

Baku White City is carried out under the Decree of the President Ilham Aliyev on the approval of the "Plan of complex measures to improve the environmental situation in Azerbaijan in 2006-2010".