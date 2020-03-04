Eight more BHOS students to study in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

Eight students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will study for one semester (February - June) at the Angel Kanchev University of Ruse (Bulgaria) and the University of West Attica (Greece) under the Erasmus + program.

The BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with these students and their parents.

The rector congratulated the students selected for the Erasmus + program and wished them success in the next semester. He recommended the students to effectively spend their time abroad, acquire new knowledge and skills, actively participate in events organized by European universities, establish contacts with foreign students, and adequately represent our country and the Higher School abroad.

Elmar Gasimov said that fourth-year students of the Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Azer Aliyev, Fidan Abbaszade, Emil Nagizade, Tarlan Ahadli will go to study at the Angel Kanchev University of Ruse (Bulgaria) and that their classmates Khamid Aliyev, Kamran Alchanov, Togrul Nabili, Omar Mammadov will go to study at the University of West Attica (Greece).

“In total, 15 students of the Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School will study in Europe during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year under the Erasmus + program. 7 of them are already studying at the University of Alcala (Spain) since January 2020,” the rector added.