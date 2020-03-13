Formula-1 season may start in Baku due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.13

Trend:

Soon after the official announcement of the canceling the Australian Grand Prix, talks were held due to the coronavirus spread worldwide, and that the racing season wouldn't start until June 7, when the races are scheduled to be held in Baku, Austrian former professional racing driver, advisor to the Red Bull GmbH Formula One Teams and head of Red Bull's driver development program Helmut Marko said, Trend reports with reference to autosport.com.ru.

The similar scenario was pointed out by Motorsport-Total and F1-Insider.

“According to our information, all the races up to and including Monaco will be canceled. The season start will take place no earlier than on June 7 in Baku. This means that the races in Bahrain, Vietnam, Zandvoort, Barcelona and Monte Carlo will not take place in scheduled time," the F1-Insider report said.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.