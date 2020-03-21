“Azercell Telecom” LLC transfers 2 million manats to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21

“Azercell Telecom” LLC joins the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Company transfers 2 million manats to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

The geographical and human coverage of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is growing rapidly. In order to support national economy and welfare of the population in the current tense global situation, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator in the local market, continues its social responsibility initiatives. Thus, the company has allocated 2 million manats to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 19, 2020 to contribute to the measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

It should be noted that, Azercell is the first mobile operator, which has provided free calls to the Hotline service of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (1542). At the same time, the company uploaded the amount of AZN 50 to the balance of active roaming subscribers who are currently in the countries with limited transport conditions with Azerbaijan. In addition, Azercell recently announced that Call Center and Online Customer Service of the company also operate in an enhanced working mode. The company expressed its readiness to provide all necessary assistance to its subscribers in roaming by helping them to contact with relevant embassies and Hotline service of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance.