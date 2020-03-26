19 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Warsaw (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 14:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

The Operational Headquarters established at Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora continues to provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijani citizens living abroad and if necessary, ensures their evacuation amid coronavirus, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani citizens were evacuated from Warsaw, Poland on March 26, with the support of the State Committee and on the initiative of the chairman of the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland, Farid Jafarli.

These citizens, living in various cities of Poland, have applied to the Council of Azerbaijanis in Poland for immediate return to Azerbaijan due to family and personal problems. For several days, these citizens were placed in the House of Azerbaijan in Warsaw. Taking into account the closure of borders, an alternative decision was made in connection with the return of fellow citizens to their homeland. Thus, they were transported from Warsaw to Minsk (Belarus) by bus, and from there by plane to Azerbaijan.

Farid Jafarli held talks with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland, as well as with the border services of Poland and Belarus on this issue. Embassies issued documents confirming the Azerbaijani citizenship of compatriots. Most of them were provided with plane tickets, after which they were sent to Azerbaijan from the Minsk National Airport.

Currently, 19 Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from Poland have been placed in the Relax Hotel in the country’s Lerik district in accordance with the rules of the quarantine regime.