Cabinet of Ministers: Positive statistics recorded in Azerbaijan regarding coronavirus pandemic (UPDATE)

Society 15 April 2020 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
Cabinet of Ministers: Positive statistics recorded in Azerbaijan regarding coronavirus pandemic (UPDATE)

Details added first version published on 17:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

For the first time, positive statistics have been recorded in relation to the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said at a briefing at the Operational Headquarters held on April 15, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that the number of recovered patients has exceeded the number of infected since April 12.

"For the first time, a positive result was achieved on April 12. Although the situation was not so positive on April 13, the difference between the number of infected and recovered was small. The number of patients ranged from 822-844 people, which shows the stability of the situation. However, we can’t say that this positive trend will continue. Over the past days there has been a positive trend. This means that the quarantine regime is already yielding results. These circumstances inspire us to continue observing the rules of the special quarantine regime," the spokesman noted.

