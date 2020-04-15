Cabinet of Ministers: People dying from coronavirus in Azerbaijan buried at state expense
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15
Trend:
The people who have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan are buried at the expense of the state, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.
Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.
